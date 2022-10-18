Catholic World News

Another priest kidnapped in Nigeria

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Igweagu was adbucted last week as he was returning from a funeral to his parish in Abata Nsugbe.



The kidnapping took place in the southeastern state of Anambra, where kidnapping for ransom has become a frequent occurrence. Archdiocese of Onitsha has asked for prayers for the priest’s unconditional release.

