Delegation from Bain Capital meets with Pope

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation from Bain Capital, the Boston-based investment firm, met with Pope Francis on October 15. In June, the Vatican sold to Bain Capital the London property that is at the heart of the Vatican corruption trial.

