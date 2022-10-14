Catholic World News

Pope again says we are caught up in “third world war”

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for World Food Day, which will be observed on October 16, Pope Francis repeats his observation that the current conflict in Ukraine is, in effect, a world war.



While speaking of “the urgency of tackling the problem of poverty,” the Pope remarks that the problem is made more difficult because “unfortunately, we are also living in a context of war, which we could call a third world war.”

