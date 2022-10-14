Catholic World News

Eucharistic Revival aims to inspire local efforts with new playbook

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival, launched earlier in 2022, will culminate in a 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

