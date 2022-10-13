Catholic World News
Diocese of Steubenville may merge with Diocese of Columbus, bishop announces
October 13, 2022
» Continue to this story on Steubenville Register
CWN Editor's Note: Two years after Pope Francis merged two Alaskan dioceses, Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of Steubenville announced that his Ohio diocese may merge with the Diocese of Columbus.
Since the Diocese of Steubenville was founded in 1944, the population of the city of Steubenville has fallen from 37,000 to 18,000. Since 1990, there has been a 45% decline in Mass attendance throughout the diocese.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!