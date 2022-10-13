Catholic World News

Catholic organizations in Colombia call Bogotá cathedral attack by militants ‘terrorism’

October 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent attack on the Primatial Cathedral of Bogotá, pro-abortion activists attempted to burn down the cathedral doors.



“We reject all forms of violence in actions and words; we demand civility on the part of the promoters and participants of marches and protests; we ask the authorities to guarantee the life, honor, and property of citizens,” the Archdiocese of Bogotá said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!