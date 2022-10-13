Mexican archdiocese suspends priest who advised carrying guns

Catholic World News

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: After several admonitions, the Archdiocese of Morelia has suspended Father Alfredo Gallegos, nicknamed “Father Pistolas.”

