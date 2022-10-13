Catholic World News
Mexican archdiocese suspends priest who advised carrying guns
October 13, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: After several admonitions, the Archdiocese of Morelia has suspended Father Alfredo Gallegos, nicknamed “Father Pistolas.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
