Historic Portugal Church sex abuse ‘truly endemic’ at times, commission leader says

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pedro Strecht, the head of Portugal’s Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, said that “serious situations that lasted for decades (and) in some places reached truly endemic proportions.”



The commission, created by the bishops, has uncovered 424 cases of the sexual abuse of minors since 1950; it will issue its report on January 31. Most victims, said Strecht, were male.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

