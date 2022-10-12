Catholic World News

Canadian bishops issue pastoral letter to young people

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The themes of the pastoral letter include “Jesus encounters the teachers in the Temple,” “Walking and talking together,” “Technology and faith,” “The presence of Jesus in your life,” “Growing in faith: a life-long learning experience,” “An ‘influencer’ among us: Mary and how her ‘yes’ changed the world forever,” “St. Kateri Tekakwitha,” “Carlos Acutis—a young role model for the 21st century,” and “Be an original.”

