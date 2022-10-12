Catholic World News

Pope to Scalabrinian missionaries: To be inclusive we must be creative

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, every baptized person is called upon to reflect God’s gaze towards migrant and refugee brothers and sisters – there are many of them – to let his gaze broaden our own, thanks to the encounter with humanity on the move, through genuine closeness, following the example of Bishop Scalabrini,” Pope Francis said in an address to pilgrims who attended the canonization of St. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini (1839-1905).

