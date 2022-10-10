Catholic World News

Pope canonizes 2 new saints, deplores situation of migrants to Europe

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The two saints canonized today remind us of the importance of walking together and being able to give thanks,” Pope Francis preached during the Mass of canonization of St. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and St. Artémides Zatti.



“Bishop Scalabrini, who founded two Congregations—one male and one female—for the care of emigrants, used to say that in the shared journeying of emigrants we should see not only problems, but also a providential plan,” the Pope said. “For his part, the Salesian Brother Artemide Zatti—with his bicycle—was a living example of gratitude. Cured of tuberculosis, he devoted his entire life to serving others, caring for the infirm with tender love.”



“The exclusion of migrants is scandalous,” the Pope added. “Indeed, the situation of migrants is criminal. They are left to die in front of us, making the Mediterranean the largest cemetery in the world. The situation of migrants is disgusting, sinful, criminal.”

