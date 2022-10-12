Catholic World News

9 scientists critique Pontifical Academy for Life’s ‘Theological Ethics for Life’

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Nine scientists have published a critique of Theological Ethics for Life, a book published by the Vatican publishing house that presents the proceedings of a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy for Life.



The work questions the Church’s teaching on contraception, and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the Academy’s president, said that the work is intended to “introduce a paradigm shift.”



Dr. Jokin de Irala, a member of the pontifical academy, was among the scientists who wrote the critique.

