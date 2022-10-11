Catholic World News

Bahrain—site of next papal trip—criticized for death-penalty abuses

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Human-rights activists have sharply criticized Bahrain for a steep increase in the number of executions, along with reports of torture and secret trials.



There were 51 executions ordered in Bahrain in the past year, as against only seven in the preceding decade. Human Rights Watch reports that of 88% of the prisoners executed since 2011 have been convicted on “terrorism” charges, many were denied legal counsel and the right to question witnesses, and 100% said they had been tortured.



Pope Francis, who has been outspoken in his condemnation of the death penalty, will visit Bahrain next month.

