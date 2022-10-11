Catholic World News

Renewed papal call to abolish death penalty

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I call on all people of goodwill to mobilize for the abolition of the death penalty throughout the world,” Pope Francis tweeted on October 10. “Society can effectively repress crime without definitively depriving the offenders of the possibility of redeeming themselves. #EndDeathPenalty”

