Priest describes Iran’s ‘continuous bombardment’ of Iraqi Kurdistan

October 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in Iranian police custody, Iran has “continuously bombed” Iraqi Kurdistan (map), according to Father Samir Youssef, a parish priest there.



Many Iranian dissidents have fled to Iraqi Kurdistan, as have Iraqi Christians, especially during the ISIS conquest and rule of parts of Iraq (2014-17).

