Pope Francis meets with Methodist-Catholic dialogue team

October 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 5, Pope Francis received members of the Methodist-Roman Catholic International Commission.



The Pontiff, according to the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, “reflected on the parable of the prodigal son, underlining ... that both Catholics and Methodists are ‘sons’ who, by sin, have wandered from the Father’s house, and who both need to return to the Father to find unity in faith and sacramental life.”

