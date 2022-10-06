Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat: All of society is harmed when women’s dignity is not respected

October 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Janusz S.Urbanczyk, the Permanent Representative of the Holy See to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), made his remarks at the OSCE’s Warsaw Human Dimension Conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!