Extreme hurricanes show time of climate change denial is over, Vatican cardinal says

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The environmental crisis of our common home has worsened drastically” since Laudato si’ was released in 2015, Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said at a press conference on a papal YouTube documentary.



“The time is over for speculation, for skepticism and denial, for irresponsible populism,” Cardinal Czerny added. “Apocalyptic floods, mega-droughts, disastrous heatwaves, and catastrophic cyclones and hurricanes have become the new normal in recent years; they continue today; tomorrow, they will get worse.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

