Pope Francis YouTube documentary launches from Vatican City

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 4, the global premiere of The Letter, a film featuring Pope Francis, took place at the Vatican.



“The Letter”—a reference to the encyclical Laudato si’—includes conversations between Pope Francis and an Amazon tribal chief, a climate activist from India, a climate refugee from Senegal, and two US scientists. The film, directed by Nicholas Brown, is a YouTube Original documentary.

