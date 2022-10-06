Catholic World News

Man topples ancient Roman busts in Vatican museums

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two busts in the Chiaramonti Museum were “damaged but not severely,” an anonymous source told Reuters. Police have taken a suspect into custody.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

