Karnataka’s law against conversion criticized as ‘contrary to the Constitution and human dignity’

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map), which is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian, recently passed a draconian anti-conversion law.



“Its objective is to scare Christians and members of other communities, to strengthen support for Hindu nationalist parties,” said Father Irudhaya Jothi, SJ.

