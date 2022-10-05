Catholic World News

Bahrain papal visit furthers outreach to Muslim world, bishop says

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s upcoming visit to Bahrain “is like a dream come true,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, and the announcement “has caused great excitement, not only among the Catholics, but even among people of other faiths who live in the small island nation.”

