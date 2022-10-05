Catholic World News

Blessed Sacrament found intact in tabernacle of church burned by armed men in Cameroon

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nchang, a village in Cameroon (map), was burned down in a recent attack. Bishop Aloysius Fondong of Mamfé found the Blessed Sacrament intact when he went to the site and opened the tabernacle.

