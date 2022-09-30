Catholic World News

Ortega dictatorship expels another religious congregation from Nicaragua

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In March, the regime of Daniel Ortega expelled the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag; in July, it expelled the Missionaries of Charity. The Religious Sisters of the Cross, a Eucharistic contemplative community, are now being expelled.

