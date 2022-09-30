Catholic World News

Citing ‘my Church,’ President Biden criticizes proposed 15-week abortion ban

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “my Church doesn’t even make that argument now,” President Biden blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal for a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has welcomed Sen. Graham’s bill as an incremental step toward legislation that protects every human life. “Although we will never cease working for laws that protect human life from its beginning and supporting mothers in need, we think that this proposed legislation is a place to begin uniting Americans regardless of their views on abortion,” said Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

