USCCB committee chair lends support to Sen. Graham’s national abortion legislation

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I support your efforts with the ‘Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act’ to protect the right to life of unborn babies from 15 weeks’ gestation,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a September 19 letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ).



“Although we will never cease working for laws that protect human life from its beginning and supporting mothers in need, we think that this proposed legislation is a place to begin uniting Americans regardless of their views on abortion,” Archbishop Lori added. “Further, we strongly agree that there is a federal role for protecting unborn human life.”

