Social programs should assist families, not supplant them, Vatican diplomat says at UN

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a UN meeting on social development on September 29.



“The family provides the best environment for children’s development, with mothers and fathers offering unique and irreplaceable contributions,” he said. “The family is also the first, and sometimes only, support for those in vulnerable situations, especially persons with disabilities and the elderly. Social protection programs should assist families in their role in caring for the weakest, not supplant them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

