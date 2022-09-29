Catholic World News

Church in Nicaragua asks for continued prayers for abducted bishop and priests

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since August 19, the Nicaraguan regime has detained Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, along with four priests, two seminarians, and a cameraman.

