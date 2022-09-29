Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Urge HHS to do no harm to life and liberty’

September 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has proposed a regulation that “could function as both an abortion mandate and a gender transition procedure mandate,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops warns.



Catholics are asked to “join the USCCB in encouraging the HHS to clarify that ‘discrimination on the basis of sex’ is not an abortion mandate, and that health care workers and medical facilities must be free to conscientiously object to gender transition procedures.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

