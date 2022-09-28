Catholic World News

London Times editorial raps Vatican silence on Zen trial

September 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on London Times (registration required)

CWN Editor's Note: A lead editorial in the Times of London criticizes the silence of the Holy See regarding the criminal trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen:



“The Vatican’s failure to protest against Zen’s arrest illustrates the uncomfortable moral consequences of its decision to cosy up to the Chinese government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

