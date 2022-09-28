Catholic World News

Pope will visit Bahrain in November for inter-religious conference

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Bahrain in November, the Vatican has announced.



The papal trip—the first visit by a Roman Pontiff to Bahrain—will take place November 3-6.



The Pope will visit the cities of Manama and Awali, and take part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: “East and West for Human Coexistence.”

