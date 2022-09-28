Catholic World News

Top Italian prelate tells new government that Church will not be silent

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Church in Italy “will continue to indicate, with severity, if necessary, the common good and not personal interests; the defense of the inviolable rights of the person and the community,” Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, said following the election of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



The election of the populist leader is seen as posing new challenges to Pope Francis.

