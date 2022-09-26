Catholic World News

Italy’s new leader seen posing challenge for Pope Francis

September 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Catholic Thing

CWN Editor's Note: The victory of Giorgia Meloni, at the head of an Italian populist movement, will pose new challenges for Pope Francis, writes Robert Royal of The Catholic Thing.



Meloni, who has been widely portrayed in the mainstream media as a “ultraconservative,” appealed to voters who are troubled by mass immigration and skeptical of climate-change measures—issues on which Pope Francis has taken a very different stand. Royal notes that the for Pontiff, “it would be hard for him to criticize a political coalition that enjoys broad public support.” Other prelates in Italy, he continues, “will now be in a difficult spot between papal preferences and popular sentiment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!