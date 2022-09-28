Catholic World News

Papal preface to book on Jesus’ life

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli’s Vita di Gesù [Life of Jesus] “can help us enter into contact with him so that he does not remain only a great figure, a historical protagonist, a religious leader, or a teacher of morals, but that he might become each person’s Lord each day,” writes Pope Francis.



Tornielli is the editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

