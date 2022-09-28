Catholic World News

Northern Ireland’s bishops call for solidarity in face of economic crisis

September 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: On September 27, the memorial of St. Vincent de Paul, the bishops of Northern Ireland issued a statement on the economic crisis there.



As “multiple economic pressures converge to create life threatening levels of deprivation and fear for individuals and businesses,” the bishops called “on everyone, from public representatives to parishioners in our parishes, to come together in a spirit of solidarity and active concern for those who are in need among us at this time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!