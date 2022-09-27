Catholic World News

Vatican opens canonical investigation of retired Australian bishop

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A year after the resignation of Bishop Christopher Saunders of Broome, Australia, the Vatican has begun a canonical investigation and ordered him to live outside his former diocese. The prelate has been accused of sexual accused of sexual misconduct. A police investigation recently concluded with a decision not to file charges.

