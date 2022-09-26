Catholic World News

Leading German bishop to stay in post despite damning report

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, who has led the Diocese of Osnabrück since 1995 and served as deputy chairman of the German bishops’ conference since 2017, said he would not offer his resignation despite a report that found he “repeatedly left accused persons in their offices, even those whose danger could hardly be doubted, or appointed them to offices that made further opportunities for committing crimes possible.”



Bishop Bode said he decided to stay in office after consulting with Father Hans Zollner, SJ, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

