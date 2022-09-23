Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin meets with Russia’s foreign minister

September 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York. The prelate participated in a UN conference, where he called for a renewed commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

