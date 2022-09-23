Catholic World News

Argentine imam meets with Pontiff

September 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 22, Pope Francis received Abdul Karim Paz, a Catholic convert to Islam and one of Argentina’s leading Shiite Muslim figures. The Vatican did not release a statement on the topic of the meeting.

