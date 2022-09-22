Catholic World News

Pope receives Ivorian president

September 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has received Alassane Ouattara, the president of Côte d’Ivoire since 2010.



In the Vatican statement that followed the September 17 audience, there was a brief reference to the “reconciliation process” in Côte d’Ivoire. The 2010–2011 Ivorian crisis erupted after a disputed presidential election.



The West African nation of 28.1 million (map) is 42% Muslim, 35% Christian (16% Catholic), and 22% ethnic religionist.

