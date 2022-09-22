Catholic World News

Bolivian VP meets with Pontiff

September 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Vice President David Choquehuanca of Bolivia in a September 21 audience.



The two discussed “the care of Mother Earth and the deepening of democracy,” and prayed together for Bolivian families, according to Erbol (Educational Radio of Bolivia).



The South American nation of 11.8 million (map) is 93% Christian (79% Catholic), 2% ethnic religionist, and 2% Bahaʾi. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

