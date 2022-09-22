Catholic World News

Pope: May we pray for and help those with Alzheimer’s disease

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Today is World Alzheimer’s Day, a disease that affects so many people, who are often pushed to the margins of society because of this condition,” Pope Francis said on September 21, at the conclusion of his general audience. “Let us pray for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, for their families, and for those who lovingly care for them, that they may be increasingly supported and helped.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!