Catholic World News

In Haiti, radio hosts call for attacks on Catholic institutions

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Claiming that the Church is involved in arms trafficking, some radio hosts in Haiti have called for attacks on Catholic institutions, the Fides news agency reported.



The Church “is not involved in the arms trade,” the Caribbean nation’s bishops said in response. “Stop sowing confusion among the population. Defamation and slander are serious sins.”



“The situation of poverty and insecurity that is rampant everywhere clearly shows that our state authorities do not have the ability to bring the country back to normal,” the bishops also said in their recent statement. “The people need to live and have every right to live with respect and dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!