Nicaraguan dictatorship prohibits procession for St. Michael the Archangel and St. Jerome

September 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The regime of Daniel Ortega cited “public security” in its decision to ban processions in Masaya, Nicaragua’s fourth-largest city.

