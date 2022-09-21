Catholic World News

Show support for ‘Dreamers,’ bishops urge in action alert

September 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “As one way to participate in National Migration Week, urge Congress to move forward with creating a pathway to permanent legal status for Dreamers today,” the USCCB advised in an action alert.



(‘DREAM’ is a reference to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, first introduced in Congress in 2001; “Dreamers” are “those brought to the United States as children who know only this country as their home but lack access to permanent legal status.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

