Vatican ‘foreign minister’ to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth I on September 19, the Vatican has announced.





