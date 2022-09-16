Catholic World News

Central African Republic cardinal appeals for preservation of peace ‘at all costs’

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2012, the Central African Republic has suffered from a civil war involving the government, predominantly Muslim Séléka forces, and predominantly Christian and animist anti-balaka militias.



Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga and Imam Oumar Kobine Layama, president of the Higher Islamic Council, have worked together to advocate for peace.

