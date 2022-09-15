Catholic World News

Faith is not ‘a fixed and timeless code,’ Pope tells Kazakh clergy

September 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to Catholic priests, religious, and church workers in Kazakhstan on September 15, Pope Francis reminded them that “in the Church, no one is a stranger.”



Recognizing that many of the pastoral workers in Kazakhstan today are from other countries, the Pope encouraged them to put the history of the Church and the work of evangelization in proper perspective. He told them that “the faith was not passed down from generation to generation as a set of ideas to be understood and followed, as a fixed and timeless code.”



Instead of being “bogged down in the same old way of doing things,” the Pope said, evangelists should form a “community open to God’s future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!