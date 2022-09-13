Catholic World News

Pope heads to Kazakh interfaith congress, without Russian Patriarch

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has begun his three-day apostolic journey to Kazakhstan. The Central Asian nation of 19.2 million (map, article) is 71% Muslim and 25% Christian (24% Orthodox).

