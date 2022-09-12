Catholic World News

Yeshiva University doesn’t have to recognize LGBTQ student group for now, Sotomayor rules

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In June, the Supreme Court of the State of New York ruled that Yeshiva University, an Orthodox Jewish institution, is not a “religious corporation” and thus must permit a gay and lesbian student organization.



US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has halted enforcement of the ruling as the case continues to be adjudicated.

